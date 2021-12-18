Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKPNY shares. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

