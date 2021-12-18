Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

