Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $117.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.73 and a 1 year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

