Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

