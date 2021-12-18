Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 790 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

