Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 679,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

