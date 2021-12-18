Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.85. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.07.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

