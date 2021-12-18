KUN (KUN) Market Cap Achieves $22,512.54

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.26 or 0.00024015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KUN has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $22,512.54 and $1,380.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.