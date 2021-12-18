KUN (KUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,512.54

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $11.26 or 0.00024015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market capitalization of $22,512.54 and approximately $1,380.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars.

