Kusama (KSM) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $48.51 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $279.13 or 0.00597245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

