Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Market Cap Hits $235.99 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $235.99 million and $17.41 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.