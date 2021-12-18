Lambda Hits Market Capitalization of $9.26 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $1.98 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,258,375 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

