Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $573,770.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.26 or 0.08262049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.75 or 0.99596565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.