Lanceria Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Lanceria has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $643,361.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.25 or 0.08337452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.03 or 0.99928713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars.

