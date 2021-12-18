Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 936.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

