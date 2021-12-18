Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 10,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,429. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

LVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.