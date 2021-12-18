Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

LGRVF remained flat at $$107.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.08. Legrand has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

