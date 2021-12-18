Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.

Shares of LEFUF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

