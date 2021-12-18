Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.
Shares of LEFUF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
