Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $623,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,516 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,011,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 212,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. 1,471,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

