Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.