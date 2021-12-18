Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.