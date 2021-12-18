Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post $4.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.