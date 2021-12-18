Linear (LINA) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $117.90 million and $11.31 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,122,882,026 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

