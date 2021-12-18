Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk Machine Learning alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.22 or 0.08456280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.49 or 1.00053950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.