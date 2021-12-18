Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $920.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.93 or 1.00128270 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,889,419 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

