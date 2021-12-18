Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0339 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $93,396.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,477.44 or 1.00011531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00033045 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00973676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

