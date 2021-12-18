Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $349.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.19 and a 200-day moving average of $356.55. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

