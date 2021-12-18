Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $496.96. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

