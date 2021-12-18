Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,255,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

