Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day moving average is $226.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

