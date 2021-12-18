Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Terminix Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Terminix Global worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,235,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 176,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Terminix Global stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

