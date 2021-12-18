Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

