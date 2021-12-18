Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 371,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,641,000 after buying an additional 60,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.48 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

