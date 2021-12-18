Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its position in Unilever by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Unilever by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $52.70 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

