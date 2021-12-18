Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 21,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $344.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

