Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

