Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 128,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 317,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.12. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

