Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,619 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

