Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,641 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

