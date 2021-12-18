Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 912.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.01. The firm has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

