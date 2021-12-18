Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $247,077.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,908,885 coins and its circulating supply is 22,833,459 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

