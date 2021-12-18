LocalCoinSwap 1-Day Volume Hits $2,529.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $624,915.05 and $2,529.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00397450 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010352 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.61 or 0.01344207 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

