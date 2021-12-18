LocalCoinSwap Achieves Market Cap of $635,852.08 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $635,852.08 and approximately $2,175.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00387922 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $648.05 or 0.01358171 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003184 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.