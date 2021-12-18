LOCGame (LOCG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.98 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, LOCGame has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $7.04 million and $3.98 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.18 or 0.08310747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.83 or 0.99960238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002680 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

