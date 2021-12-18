Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $344.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,585. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.