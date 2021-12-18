Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT) Shares Up 1.2%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.80. 1,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,702,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

