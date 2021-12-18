Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LMRMF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,410. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.