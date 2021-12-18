Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0922 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $92.19 million and approximately $32.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.