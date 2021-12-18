Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.22 or 0.08456280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.49 or 1.00053950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.