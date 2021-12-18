Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.