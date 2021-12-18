LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

LPL Financial stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

